Dr. Mary Ireland, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Ireland, MD
Dr. Mary Ireland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Ireland works at
Dr. Ireland's Office Locations
UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 218-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
ive known DR Ireland since 1986 when she fixed my knee when no one else could, i was referred to her from a friend of mine who played football for UK , so if you want to be treated by someone who can really help you go see her
About Dr. Mary Ireland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Orth Clin
- Fell Boston Chldns Hospital Har
- UC Irvine
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
