Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary James, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary James, MD
Dr. Mary James, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James' Office Locations
Silver Psychotherapy41 N Market St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 662-6226
Held James LLC314 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 662-6226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, good listener, empowering. Knowledgeable and trustworthy. Very good doctor and therapist.
About Dr. Mary James, MD
Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1063415453
Education & Certifications
- U NC Chapel Hill-U NC Hosps
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
