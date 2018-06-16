Dr. Mary Janarious, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janarious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Janarious, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Janarious, MD
Dr. Mary Janarious, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Janarious works at
Dr. Janarious' Office Locations
1
Saint Cloud3010 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 794-5306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Pediatrics of Central Florida - Kissimmee - Cypress820 Cypress Pkwy Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 987-2992
3
Pediatrics of Central Florida - Kissimmee - Oak801 W Oak St Ste 101, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2993Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 4:00pm
4
Pediatrics of Central Florida - Orlando11183 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste C, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 278-8143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Janarious my kids love and they have been going since birth
About Dr. Mary Janarious, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1629065479
Education & Certifications
- Gorgas Hospital
- Gorgas Hospital
- St. John's Medical College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Janarious has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janarious accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janarious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janarious works at
Dr. Janarious speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Janarious. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janarious.
