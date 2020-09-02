Overview of Dr. Mary Jude Cox, MD

Dr. Mary Jude Cox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at Wills Eye Hospital - Glaucoma Service in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blind Hypertensive Eye and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.