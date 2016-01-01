Dr. Mary Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Jung, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Jung, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County17601 17th St Ste 110, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 790-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Jung, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ca Irvine Med Ctr, Dermatology Univ Of Wa Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals (1998) Find alumni in ORANGE >
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jung speaks Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
