Overview

Dr. Mary Katherine Barfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Barfield works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Cartersville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.