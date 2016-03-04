Overview

Dr. Mary Kendrick, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kendrick works at DERMATOLOGISTS OF GREATER COLUMBUS in Columbus, OH with other offices in Washington Court House, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.