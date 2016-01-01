See All Transplant Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Mary Killackey, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Killackey, MD

Dr. Mary Killackey, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Killackey works at Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Killackey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Abdominal Organ Transplant

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mary Killackey, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538129135
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Killackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Killackey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Killackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Killackey works at Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Killackey’s profile.

    Dr. Killackey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killackey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

