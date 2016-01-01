Overview of Dr. Mary Killackey, MD

Dr. Mary Killackey, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Killackey works at Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.