Dr. Mary Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Kim, MD
Dr. Mary Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6154SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Brfhh Shreveport LLC1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0000
-
3
Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport Womens Health Clinic1606 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0615
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Very thorough and very kind. Was in no rush during visit.
About Dr. Mary Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033192828
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.