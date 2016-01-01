Dr. Mary Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Kim, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Anne Arundel Dermatology1185 Imperial Dr Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rock Creek Dermatology - Urbana3430 Worthington Blvd Ste 205, Urbana, MD 21704 Directions (443) 351-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
