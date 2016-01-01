Overview

Dr. Mary Klinker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Joseph's Health, Chi Health Lakeside and St. Gabriel's Hospital.



Dr. Klinker works at FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.