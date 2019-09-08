Dr. Mary Klix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Klix, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Alaska Oncology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5202MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Dr. Klix was my oncologist in St.Louis Mo. she is absolutely outstanding! Caring, thoughtful, professional and extremely knowledgeable. I miss her care since she moved !! I have yet to find another oncologist like her.
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- St John's Mercy Med Ctr|St John's Mercy Medical Center
- University of Missouri|University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
