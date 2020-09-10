Overview

Dr. Mary-Margaret Kober, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenwood Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Kober works at Glenwood Medical Assoc. in Glenwood Springs, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO, Mount Pleasant, SC and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.