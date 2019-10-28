Dr. Mary Koshy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Koshy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Koshy, MD
Dr. Mary Koshy, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koshy works at
Dr. Koshy's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Zephyrhills7050 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (800) 237-6723
-
2
Advocate Radiation Oncology401 Manatee Ave E Ste A, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-4324
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koshy?
Although we did not use Dr. Koshy, she went above and beyond explaining our next steps in our cancer treatment process. She telephoned our surgeon, clarified our situation and made an appointment with a local oncologist within minutes. If and when we need radiation, Dr. Koshy has our full confidence that she will be our physician of choice.
About Dr. Mary Koshy, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609972967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koshy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.