Dr. Mary Kotob, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Kotob, MD

Dr. Mary Kotob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kotob works at Mary J Kotab MD, FAC in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kotob's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Healthcare Physicians
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 644-7433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I don't know where these bad reviews are coming from, Dr Kotob is seriously wonderful, warm, caring, knowledgeable, felt like my mom reassuring me I was gonna be okay. Communication with her and her assistant was also so easy. Honestly I was nervous about first seeing her because of the negative reviews but I had the completely opposite experience and am so thankful I drove an hour to see her anyway! She performed my uterine polyp removal surgery and I felt very safe with her and it went great. Don't listen to the bad reviews!!!! Go see her!
    Julia — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Kotob, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447301965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Kotob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotob accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kotob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotob works at Mary J Kotab MD, FAC in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kotob’s profile.

    Dr. Kotob has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

