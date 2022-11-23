Dr. Mary Kotob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Kotob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Kotob, MD
Dr. Mary Kotob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kotob works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kotob's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Healthcare Physicians1441 Avocado Ave Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-7433
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotob?
I don't know where these bad reviews are coming from, Dr Kotob is seriously wonderful, warm, caring, knowledgeable, felt like my mom reassuring me I was gonna be okay. Communication with her and her assistant was also so easy. Honestly I was nervous about first seeing her because of the negative reviews but I had the completely opposite experience and am so thankful I drove an hour to see her anyway! She performed my uterine polyp removal surgery and I felt very safe with her and it went great. Don't listen to the bad reviews!!!! Go see her!
About Dr. Mary Kotob, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1447301965
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotob accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotob works at
Dr. Kotob has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.