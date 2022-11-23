Overview of Dr. Mary Kotob, MD

Dr. Mary Kotob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kotob works at Mary J Kotab MD, FAC in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.