Dr. Mary Kovalak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Kovalak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kovalak works at
Locations
Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since Covid19 is taking place, I had to do a virtual visit. Dr. Kovalak was extremely thorough, friendly and put me at ease with my questions. A great doctor and I highly recommend.
About Dr. Mary Kovalak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003861030
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
