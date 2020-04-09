Overview

Dr. Mary Kovalak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kovalak works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.