Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Lagrew works at
Locations
-
1
Mary Jane Lagrew M.d. LLC1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 203, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-7949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lagrew?
She is excellent and her wisdom is incomparable. The office staff is just as great as she. Michelle the offices right hand is awesome this office staff was put together by destiny they are more than just a pediatric office they are a blessing. Knowing your child is being cared for by blessed hands is more than comforting to any parent. I know my children are receiving the best care because they are being cared for in the office of Mary Jane Lagrew ??
About Dr. Mary Lagrew, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386747251
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagrew works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.