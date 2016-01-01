Overview

Dr. Mary Lake, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. Lake works at Lurie Children's Hospital Of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.