Overview of Dr. Mary Laplante, MD

Dr. Mary Laplante, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Laplante works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Colposcopy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.