Dr. Mary Laville, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Laville, MD

Dr. Mary Laville, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Laville works at OBGYN of Lafayette in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laville's Office Locations

    Mary Laville, M.D.
    1025 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 492-3377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr. Laville is everything a woman could ask for in a doctor. She asks the right questions and listens to your responses. She investigates results, she doesn't sugar coat and at the same time has genuine empathy and an excellent bedside manner. These things are hard to find in this day and age. When no other doctor would really "listen" to my problems she took the time to actually "hear" me and help me. My only regret is that she wasn't my doctor sooner. I suffered needlessly for too long. I trust her with my daughter's health and would recommend her to anyone looking for a compassionate, helpful doctor.
    Current Patient — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Laville, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942282330
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Laville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laville works at OBGYN of Lafayette in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Laville’s profile.

    Dr. Laville has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Laville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

