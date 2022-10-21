Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Lazar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Lazar works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Michigan PC3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 232, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1505
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a nurse for over 40 years; I found her kind, compassionate and proactive in getting the care I needed. The entire office has absolutely impressed me on so many levels.
About Dr. Mary Lazar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255313219
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
