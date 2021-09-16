Dr. Vance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Vance, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Vance, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Vance works at
Locations
-
1
Head and Neck Surgery Clinic415 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-1825
-
2
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-8129
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vance?
She saved my life. She has a heart of gold under a tough crust. I adore her.
About Dr. Mary Vance, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1497898050
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vance works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.