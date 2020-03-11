Dr. Mary Legenza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legenza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Legenza, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Legenza, MD
Dr. Mary Legenza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Legenza works at
Dr. Legenza's Office Locations
Edwards Cancer Center1400 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-6556
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Legunza is a most lovely person. She takes her time to explain things to you. She has a warm heart and a welcoming, most pleasant personality. She's professional but she treats you like she' an angel who has been sent to watch over and help others. What's not to love. I love this lady, I mean Dr. LOl
About Dr. Mary Legenza, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427033224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
