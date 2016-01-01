Overview of Dr. Mary Leong, MD

Dr. Mary Leong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Leong works at Manhasset Ambulatory Care Pavilion in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.