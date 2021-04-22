Dr. Lewis Boardman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Lewis Boardman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mary Lewis Boardman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Dr. Lewis Boardman works at
Locations
Clermont2400 Hooks St, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 241-6460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite doctor ever. Patient first care with a smile. I love seeing her for my annual checkups. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Mary Lewis Boardman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255385779
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Bryn Mawr College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis Boardman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis Boardman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis Boardman works at
Dr. Lewis Boardman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis Boardman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis Boardman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis Boardman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis Boardman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis Boardman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.