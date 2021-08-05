Dr. Mary Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Li, MD
Dr. Mary Li, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 596-1926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill11063 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (239) 274-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li has been mo Doctor for three years. Dr. Li is the very Best! I would not be alive today if not for Dr. Li.
About Dr. Mary Li, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Univ Louisville Sch Of Med, Hematology/Oncology Univ Louisville Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.