Overview of Dr. Mary Lindsay-Barber, MD

Dr. Mary Lindsay-Barber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Lindsay-Barber works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.