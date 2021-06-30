Overview of Dr. Mary Ling, MD

Dr. Mary Ling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Ling works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.