Overview of Dr. Mary McHam, MD

Dr. Mary McHam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.



Dr. McHam works at Eye Health Servicesinc. in East Weymouth, MA with other offices in Dorchester Center, MA, Quincy, MA and Pembroke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.