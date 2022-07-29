Dr. Mary Luca, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Luca, DO
Overview
Dr. Mary Luca, DO is a Dermatologist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Luca works at
Locations
Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery of Dublin6740 Perimeter Dr Ste 100, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 761-7705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family loves Dr. Luca! She has taken great care of us in every kind of treatment/service a dermatologist offers. She and her staff are kind, and really provide personalized attention.
About Dr. Mary Luca, DO
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891805339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luca works at
Dr. Luca has seen patients for Acne, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Luca. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luca.
