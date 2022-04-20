See All Dermatologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Mary Luchetti, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Luchetti, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Luchetti works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pensacola
    6160 N Davis Hwy Ste 11, Pensacola, FL 32504 (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Just had an excision pocesure done with Dr. Luchetti. She was very efficient and informative. Highly recommend her to anyone! Thank you, Dr. Luchetti!
    Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Luchetti, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679565964
    Education & Certifications

    • University Buffalo
    • U Conn|University Conn
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Luchetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luchetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luchetti works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Luchetti’s profile.

    Dr. Luchetti has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luchetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Luchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luchetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

