Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with South County Hospital.

Dr. Lyster works at Oak Street Health Woonsocket in Woonsocket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Woonsocket
    2000 Diamond Hill Rd # 18, Woonsocket, RI 02895

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2020
    Love Dr. Lyster! Very caring, very thorough.
    Claire — Aug 18, 2020
    Geriatric Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Female
    1790715654
    Brown University Affil Hosps
    Brown Medical School
    South County Hospital

    Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyster works at Oak Street Health Woonsocket in Woonsocket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Lyster’s profile.

    Dr. Lyster speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

