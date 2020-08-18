Overview

Dr. Mary E Lyster, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Lyster works at Oak Street Health Woonsocket in Woonsocket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.