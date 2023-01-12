Overview

Dr. Mary Mackenzie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND ORAL HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Mackenzie works at Primary Medical Care in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.