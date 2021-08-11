Dr. Mary Magoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Magoun, MD
Dr. Mary Magoun, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Westernu Health795 E 2nd St Ste 5, Pomona, CA 91766 Directions (909) 865-2565
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
She is the best pediatrician you can find. She spends as much time as you need. She helped my daughter avoid ear tube surgery. It doesn't happen over night but she's a miracle worker.
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Magoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Magoun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.