Overview

Dr. Mary Manis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Manis works at SHSU Physicians in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.