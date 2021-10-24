Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Martin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
The Docs8352 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 851-7287
Las Vegas Endocrinology2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 605-5750
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Martin is one of the best Doctors I’ve ever seen. She understands her patients and she listens. She helped me with my menopause and all the symptoms that come with it. I recommend her to everyone I know. Thank you Dr Martin for being you??
About Dr. Mary Martin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750305470
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.