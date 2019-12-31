See All Podiatrists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Mary Maselli, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Tempe, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mary Maselli, DPM

Dr. Mary Maselli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. 

Dr. Maselli works at Cigna Medical Group in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maselli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evernorth Care Group Cj Harris Multi-specialty Center
    1920 E Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 345-5000
  2. 2
    Cigna Medcl. Grp. Superstition Spgs Hlthcr
    6811 E Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 345-5000
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Cigna

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2019
    Dr Maselli is very professional and easy to talk to. She is very patient and listens to my concerns. I had to have some minor foot surgery and she performed it in her office and I was very pleased with the outcome. I would highly recommend her to other patients!
    About Dr. Mary Maselli, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942270962
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Maselli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maselli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maselli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maselli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

