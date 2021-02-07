See All Hematologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Mary Mayer, MD

Hematology
3.5 (33)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Mayer, MD

Dr. Mary Mayer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Major Hospital.

Dr. Mayer works at Community Regional Cancer Center South in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Regional Cancer Center South
    1440 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 497-6271
  2. 2
    Mary L Mayer MD
    8851 Southpointe Dr Ste A1, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 889-5838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital South
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Major Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 07, 2021
    Dr Mayer and her staff have treated both my daughter and myself. The entire team is wonderful. Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, and honest. My daughter and I are so blessed to have had Dr Mayer and her team.
    Brenda Clark — Feb 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Mayer, MD
    About Dr. Mary Mayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770588808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • IU Health University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayer works at Community Regional Cancer Center South in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

    Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

