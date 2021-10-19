Dr. Mary McAteer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAteer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary McAteer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary McAteer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
How was your appointment with Dr. McAteer?
Dr. McAteer abs her staff are the best! They are thorough, kind, take the time to explain what they are doing and give you the time to be thoughtful about the exam and what you are seeing. You will be so happy to be their patient!
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. McAteer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAteer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAteer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAteer has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAteer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McAteer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAteer.
