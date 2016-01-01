Overview

Dr. Kathy McDonald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. McDonald works at Office in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.