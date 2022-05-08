Overview of Dr. Mary McGinley, MD

Dr. Mary McGinley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. McGinley works at Ambler Medical Associates in Lower Gwynedd, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.