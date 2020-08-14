Overview of Dr. Mary McGinnis, MD

Dr. Mary McGinnis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. McGinnis works at Mcginnis Womens Medical Care PC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.