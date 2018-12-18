See All Dermatologists in Bloomington, IN
Dr. Mary McTigue, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary McTigue, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. McTigue works at Dermatology Center of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Center of Southern Indiana
    1200 S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 880-6258

Hospital Affiliations
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Dec 18, 2018
    She is a very good doctor, but she is not robotic like some Drs are. She will make quick jokes, or understand sarcastic humor. But most of all she is really good, doesn’t miss anything. She doesn’t waste time, she finds the problem, and fixes it. I highly recommend Dr. McTigue!
    Sheila in Bloomington , IN — Dec 18, 2018
    About Dr. Mary McTigue, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578567343
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary McTigue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McTigue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McTigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McTigue works at Dermatology Center of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Dr. McTigue’s profile.

    Dr. McTigue has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McTigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. McTigue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McTigue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McTigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McTigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

