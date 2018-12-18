Dr. Mary McTigue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McTigue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary McTigue, MD
Dr. Mary McTigue, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dermatology Center of Southern Indiana1200 S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (317) 880-6258
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She is a very good doctor, but she is not robotic like some Drs are. She will make quick jokes, or understand sarcastic humor. But most of all she is really good, doesn’t miss anything. She doesn’t waste time, she finds the problem, and fixes it. I highly recommend Dr. McTigue!
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1578567343
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. McTigue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McTigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McTigue has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McTigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McTigue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McTigue.
