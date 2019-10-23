See All Pediatricians in Richmond, VA
Dr. Mary Megson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Megson, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mary Megson, MD

Dr. Mary Megson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center

Dr. Megson works at Pediatric and Adolescent Ability Center P in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Megson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric and Adolescent Ability Ctr
    7229 Forest Ave Ste 211, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Dyslipidemia
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Megson?

Oct 23, 2019
Dr Megson has always been so wonderful to our family. Her office staff is like family. They all look after my so . He has been regressed from Autism with her help.
Susan Cameron — Oct 23, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mary Megson, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Megson, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Megson to family and friends

Dr. Megson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Megson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Megson, MD.

About Dr. Mary Megson, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043318637
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • Tufts New England Medical Center
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Megson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Megson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Megson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Megson works at Pediatric and Adolescent Ability Center P in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Megson’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Megson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Megson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Megson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mary Megson, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.