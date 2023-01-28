See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bossier City, LA
Dr. Mary Albritton, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (88)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Albritton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine

Dr. Albritton works at Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 400, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Excellent care
    Mark Hendricks — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Mary Albritton, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1275744112
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Albritton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albritton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albritton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albritton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albritton works at Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Dr. Albritton’s profile.

    Dr. Albritton has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Hypoparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albritton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Albritton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albritton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albritton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albritton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

