Dr. Mary Miesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Miesch, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Miesch, MD
Dr. Mary Miesch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Miesch works at
Dr. Miesch's Office Locations
-
1
Mary Gail Miesch MD Facog945 S COLLEGIATE DR, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 737-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miesch?
She has been my gynecologist ever since I moved to Idabel, OK. Professional but also very personable. Would recommend her (and have) to anyone needing a good gyno.
About Dr. Mary Miesch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972500098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miesch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miesch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miesch works at
Dr. Miesch has seen patients for Pap Smear, Cervicitis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miesch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miesch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miesch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.