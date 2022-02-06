Overview of Dr. Mary Milam, MD

Dr. Mary Milam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Milam works at Mary Milam MD in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.