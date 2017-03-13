Overview of Dr. Mary Milbrath, MD

Dr. Mary Milbrath, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Milbrath works at Mary M Milbrath, MD, SC in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.