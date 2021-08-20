Dr. Mary Minar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Minar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Minar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Minar works at
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Huntington Beach (Beach)17762 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minar?
Dr Minar has been my doctor for many years. She is knowledgeable, patient, a good listener, and at the ready with a game plan for my complaints that caused me to go in for an appointment.
About Dr. Mary Minar, DO
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972653814
Education & Certifications
- UCI MC
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- Chapman University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minar works at
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Minar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.