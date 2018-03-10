Dr. Mary Mirto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Mirto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Mirto, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Mirto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Burnet (Domain)2608 BROCKTON DR, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 654-4050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor Scott White Clinic Round Rock 302302 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 509-0200
-
3
OBGYN North12221 Renfert Way Ste 330, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 425-3825Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirto?
Dr. Mirto handled my wife's delivery of our twins. It was a pretty intense delivery, with both babies facing the wrong direction and getting stuck. My wife had told Dr. Mirto that she really wanted to avoid having a c-section, and Dr. Mirto did everything possible to make that happen. Although it was close at one point, we ended up getting through the delivery without a c-section and without either kid in the nicu. I really credit Dr. Mirto for both of those, and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mary Mirto, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861403917
Education & Certifications
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirto works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.