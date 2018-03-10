Overview

Dr. Mary Mirto, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Mirto works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic, Lakeway, TX in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.